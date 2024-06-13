The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced its decision to suspend the indefinite strike that was declared on June 10, 2024.

This suspension comes pending the outcomes of negotiations with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) scheduled for Friday, June 14, 2024.

This decision follows various interventions from stakeholders, including the Minister for National Security, an invitation from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission for negotiations scheduled for June 14, 2024, advice from the mother union based on the ruling of the National Labour Commission, and public outcry from concerned Ghanaians.

In a statement, the NIA noted that the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has assured them of negotiating in good faith.

However, should the government fail to meet their expectation of granting Institution Specific Allowances by the end of negotiations on Friday, the union has made it clear that they will not hesitate to resume their industrial action.

The union has cautioned the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the government to arrive at a positive outcome for the sake of industrial harmony.

Members of the union have been urged to report to work on Thursday, June 13, 2024, and carry out their duties professionally.

The union leadership has acknowledged the significant impact of the strike action and thanked their members for the solidarity shown.

They have also expressed gratitude to the media for their consistent coverage and to the public for their interest in the matter.