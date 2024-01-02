Former US President Barack Obama has released his annual list of favorite films of the year.

After listing his top movies, he later came back with an update stating “I just saw The Color Purple and loved it. I’m adding it to this list as one of my favourite movies for this year”.

‘The Color Purple’ debuted with $18.1M in its opening day and it has been the biggest Christmas box office debut in over a decade – beating ‘Aquaman’ And ‘Wonka’ – and the second-biggest Christmas Day opening of all time.

The film backed by Warner Bros. and directed by Ghanaian, Blitz Bazawule, looks to remain the de facto choice for families over the remainder of what has otherwise been a lackluster holiday season.

In the top slots of Obama’s lists are ‘Rustin’, ‘Leave the World Behind’ and ‘American Symphony,’ which were all produced by his and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Media.

“I’m biased since these movies were produced by Higher Ground, but these are in fact three of the best films I saw this year,” Obama wrote.

photo by Willy Sanjuan/AP

Obama’s 2023 list included a nod for director Alexander Payne’s ‘The Holdovers,’ which stars Paul Giamatti as a disgruntled teacher at a Massachusetts prep school.

‘American Fiction,’ by director and writer Cord Jefferson, a satire about how Black people are portrayed in all types of media. Drawing Oscar buzz, the filmed-in-Boston movie stars Jeffery Wright as a frustrated author who sets out to prove a point and finds unexpected fame.

‘Blackberry,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Anatomy of a Fall,’ ‘Monster,’ ‘Past Lives,’ ‘Air,’ ‘Polite Society’ and ‘A Thousand and One,’ were also listed.