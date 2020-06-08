Leading Ghanaian disk jockey and host of Hitz FM morning show, Daybreak Hitz, Andy Dosty, has made some interesting revelations about his early live in new video.

Andy Dosty made the revelations when he joined Dr Pounds on Hitz Gallery on Hitz FM for an interview.

He disclosed, among things that he enjoyed the relationship with the woman because she really loved and respected him.

Explaining his choice of an older woman, the presenter said most of the young ladies he dated or tried to date were disrespectful.

READ ALSO

“They were not nice but this woman showed me too much love. She respected. She was very beautiful. I meant everything to her”, he said.

“I dated a 42-year-old woman when I was 18,” the Daybreak Hitz host revealed.

Andy Dosty also revealed that his relationship with the 42-year-old woman developed his love for ladies who are well-endowed.

“I developed that love because I was loved by a woman who was heavy”, he added.

The media personality who is also a musician is currently promoting his new song titled “1K” which features fellow musicians E.L. and KiDi.

Watch the video above for more of the interview.