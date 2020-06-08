Telecommunications giant, Mobile Telephone Network (MTN), has responded to media reports on the National Communications Authority’s (NCA) decision to implement some specific policies to ensure a level-playing field for all network operators within the telecommunications industry.

The new policies, according to the reports, are due to MTN’s huge market share in the telecommunication industry almost making it a monopolist situation in the sector and creating an uncompetitive and unprofitable environment for the less dominant telecom companies like AirtelTigo and Vodafone.

MTN Ghana, reacting to the media reports, noted the company had not been formally notified of the new policies to be implemented by the NCA, hence will refrain from making statements on the matter.

Backgorund

The NCA, per a directive of the Communications Ministry, is, in the coming days, expected to put in place certain policies aimed at breaking MTN’s monopoly in the country’s telecommunication industry.

The directive, according to the Communications Ministry, is to address the disparities in market and revenue shares as well as check the creation of a monopoly by telecom giant, MTN.

The new directives, according to the Communications Ministry, will create a level-playing field for all telecommunication companies in the country.

Read full details of press release below:

MEDIA RELEASE

SCANCOM PLC. (MTN GHANA) RESPONSE TO GOVERNMENT’S NOTICE ON IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW POLICIES IN TELECOMMUNICATIONS MARKET

Scancom Plc. (MTN Ghana) has noted media reports concerning a decision by the National Communications Authority (NCA) to implement specific policies to ensure a level-playing field for all network operators within the telecommunications industry.

MTN Ghana respects the NCA’s purview to regulate the telecommunication sector in Ghana based on legislation and best practices. However, MTN Ghana has not yet received the formal notification from the regulator and awaits this to assess the details.

Until then, MTN Ghana will refrain from making any public statements or comments on this matter.

We would like to reassure our cherished shareholders and customers that our commitment to the delivery of a bold new digital world in Ghana remains intact and they can count on our continued investment in infrastructure and innovative products and services. MTN Ghana is focused on providing the enabling technology to support Ghana’s digital economy and drive productivity, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MTN Ghana is a responsible market leader in a highly competitive market. We remain an ethical business committed to its regulatory obligations while striving to deliver on its belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.

