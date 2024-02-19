Tensions escalated between Sammy Flex, manager of Shatta Wale, and radio host, Andy Dosty over the actions of the dancehall musician, Shatta Wale on Asempa FM Showbiz Review.

During the show, Andy Dosty expressed grave concern about Shatta Wale’s insulting behaviour.

“I can face him physically, why is he who?” Andy Dosty challenged, referring to Shatta Wale’s purported disrespect.

He further disclosed personal efforts to mediate between Shatta Wale and his former partner Michy, emphasizing the importance of resolving conflicts behind the scenes.

In response, Sammy Flex blamed Andy Dosty noting that, the radio host had also contributed to the escalating tensions.

He referenced Andy Dosty’s previous remarks on boycotting Shatta Wale’s music and questioned the intention behind his advice to other artistes.

