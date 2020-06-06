National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo, has been spotted once again doing his best to win the hearts of his constituents.

From his kind gestures of paying fees, distributing sanitisers, braiding hair, pounding fufu on a campaign trail, among others, he has also proved he could be a good Motor Traffic and Transport Department officer.

In the latest video sighted on Instagram, the actor and politician was captured directing traffic at the Adjiringanor junction in East Legon, Accra.

Mr Dumelo at a point was also captured helping to push a faulty taxi from the middle of the road to pave way for other motorists.

Watch the video below: