Ayawaso West Wuogon (AWW) constituency is arguably a traditional seat for the New Patriotic Party, at least, history tells us so but John Dumelo could re-write the script with his social media politics.

To Mr Dumelo, social media is an effective tool in the face of technological advancement and with regards to the youthful population in his constituency.

“Social media is important to me and I know that not all of them are voters in the constituency but I understand it and I am using it positively because non-constituents can influence their friends through what they see and read,” he bragged.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, he stressed the attacks over his social media politics do not scare him.

“Our kind of politics in Ghana is not very different from politics outside, and for me I am used to fake stories in the media and have grown a tough skin so when something comes, I keep quiet since the more you talk, the more people create loopholes in your story,” he said.

Speaking on his frequent visits to University of Ghana and neighbouring tertiary institutions, he explained they were because they form an integral part of his constituency.

“What they mainly want is how I can help them personally, and that’s why I started the scholarship scheme in 2013 not only in Legon but GIMPA, UPSA and they are all saying they are behind me and will voting for me,” he said happily.

