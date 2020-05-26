

National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon (AWW), John Dumelo, has said the government’s Free Senior High School policy is not free as Ghanaians are being made to believe.

According to the actor-turned-politician, the NPP government’s much-touted policy is a gimmick as monies used to fund the programme are monies subtly taken through taxes.



Mr Dumelo made the assertion in an exclusive interview with Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Tuesday.

Free Shs is not really free because we are charged through taxes, there is nothing like Free SHS. We pay indirectly through different sources, he said.

He chided the government for its handling of the programme, saying it had chosen quantity over quality education.

Lots of people have lost confidence in senior high education because the quality has dropped and it’s due to the fact that it’s now about quantity, he noted.