Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, says his mother wanted him to become a priest because he grew up in a catholic household.

According to the award-winning actor, he was urged to join the seminary because he served mass well and his mum thought it would be right if he became a Catholic priest.

He was speaking in an interview with YFM when he made this revelation.

“I used to serve mass and at a point, I think my mother even wanted me to be a Reverend Father but that calling, I beat am.

“When you serve mass well, they will probably tell you to go to Pope John Senior High School and continue to the seminary and so on but nah, [sic],” he told host.

The actor further admitted that he enjoyed serving mass when he was a little boy.

He, however, added that he cannot serve anymore.

“Now I grow so I no go fit serve mass but it was a beautiful experience, [sic],” he noted.