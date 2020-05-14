Award-winning rapper Kofi Kinaata has shared a rare throwback photo of himself to get his fans talking.

The throwback photo reveals the changing phases of Kofi Kinaata from his infancy through to his teenage years and now.

In the photo, Kofi Kinaata as a teenager is seen in a funny-looking ‘togas’ and a camouflage shirt.

The infant Kinaata is also seen looking all innocent while wearing a white shirt with shorts laced with flowers as designs in his dress.

In the same photo is the adult Kinaata who is seen wearing a ‘Kaftan’ and shades to match.

The photo shows a complete transformation of the ‘Behind the Scenes’ hitmaker.