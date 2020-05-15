Three opposition politicians in Zimbabwe have been found badly beaten and dumped by a road.

The politicians from the Movement for Democratic Change were reported missing this week.

They are all females including a Member of Parliament (MP), Joanna Mamombe.

The other two are youth leaders Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marov who were arrested on Wednesday for holding a demonstration over the government’s Covid-19 response.

The opposition politicians were protesting reports that people were struggling to cope with the impact of the Coronavirus lockdown.

Their party said in a tweet on Friday that the three have now been taken to a hospital for treatment.

It said “Cecillia Chimbiri, Hon. Joanna Mamombe & Netsai Marova were found badly beaten & dumped along Bindura Road. They have since been rescued with the help of our lawyers.

“The Police attended the scene. They’re currently in the process of checking into a medical centre for treatment.”

The three female politicians

Abuse of the rights of citizens, including opposition politicians, has been a major problem in Zimbabwe.

Some of the country’s top government officials have been subjected to travel restrictions from the West over such developments.