Musician and songwriter, Kidi, has finally broken his silence after he was shamed for appearing late for an interview he had been booked for on Accra FM.

Hours after the issue went viral on social media, Kidi tweeted: I’ve posted some things on social media when I was too young to understand how it would negatively affect those I talked about. But life has taught me to always appreciate people’s hustle and never speak ill about someone else, let’s take me as an example so we are more supportive of each other on social media. I apologise to those I offended with these actions from my past. I hope we focus our energy on putting Ghana music on the map together. Love!

It is, however, unclear whether or not the tweet is in response to the issue but his fans have commended him for his actions.

Background

Host of the mid-morning show on Accra 100.5FM, Nana Romeo, on Thursday 14th May, sacked musician Kidi from the studios for reporting at 11:25 am, for an interview which was scheduled for 11:am.

An obviously disappointed host called Kidi out for being late, and for doing that consistently with Accra FM and called off the interview.

Kidi apologised for his action saying: “I apologise for this, I don’t mean to disrespect anybody. I don’t like the way I have been spoken to this morning but I apologise.”