Nigeria singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, has, once again, left social media users talking.

The singer wants the world to know he is worth more than $3.5m (GH₵20 million).

According to Forbes, the 29-year-old Afrobeats singer is worth $3.5 million.

Burma Boy has now taken to Snapchat to react to the news, saying he was worth more than the value being placed on him by Forbes.

The singer bragged that $3.5 million won’t even buy his cars, only stopping shot of showing his possessions if not for the fact it isn’t in his nature to do so.

Burna Boy drives his Rolls Royce car

He wrote this about the valuation on his page:

“They said I’m worth $3.5Million, that won’t even buy my cars. I might have to start doing some showing off. Nah, That’s not me. Imma just let u run with whatever ur blog tells u. $3.5 tho. I’m dead. Fun fact; By the time I recorded “All eyes on me” I was dancing around that 3.5 level,” he wrote.

The post didn’t sit well with social media users, most of whom felt he was bragging unnecessarily.

Read some comments below:

Gagaflicks: “Seems Burna boy has changed his dealer, all these talking doesn’t suit you.”

joshbushtho: "But Burna Boy Didn't Used To Talk Much Before."

Ah_lee_xa: “He said maybe he should start showing off and that’s not him! What’s he doing now?[sic]”

Sweet_jam001: “The ones wey rich pass u by far in the industry no Dey disturb us.[sic]”

Amaa_rachy: “But u still showing off.. Abeg nobody can be like Wizzy martured af[sic]”

Kiingnicholas: “We love u burna, but is this necessary?[sic]”

Chy_wayers: “Burna, we know you are some bit worth more than this figure mentioned but saying it can’t buy your cars is the lie of the century. Stop lying sir![sic]”