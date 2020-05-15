A 15-year-old boy who tested positive for coronavirus in the Upper West Region has reportedly escaped from quarantine.

The Upper West Regional Police Command announced the boy’s escape in a statement which said the boy, identified as Titus Maabeng, fell sick on Saturday, May 2, 2020 and was diagnosed with symptoms of the virus.

The boy who is a resident of Bu in the Nandom District is said to have been isolated at the St. Theresa’s Hospital while awaiting his test results.

However, hospital authorities said the teenager could not be traced at the said facility at about 9:00 am on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

The police are thereby appealing to relatives and the general public to help with reliable information on his whereabouts to facilitate treatment and curb the spread.

Read the statement below: