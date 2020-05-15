Controversial artiste, Patapaa, has rekindled the ‘beef’ with young artiste Kuami Eugene with jabs and degrading comments.

Highlife musician Eugene, to him, does not deserve to be in the category of highlife artistes in Ghana since all his songs are gibberish.

He went on to say the only highlife artiste he recognises in Ghana is Akwaboah because he comes from a genealogy of musicians.

Speaking in an interview with SammyKay Media monitored by Adomonline.com, he explained he will choose KiDi over artiste Eugene any day because the former has been instilled with parental discipline.

Patapaa’s dislike for the artiste stems from an interview in which the latter said categorically that he will not feature Patapaa because all he produces are noise.

He later apologised for his comment which has obviously not been accepted by the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker.