Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, has revealed a secret to his success.

Speaking exclusively on Adom FM’s ‘Dwaso Nsem’ morning show on Tuesday, the actor attributed his successes chalked, particularly in the movie industry to his humility.

“In life, humility should be able to guide you in everything you do, I mean I have come this far in life because of humility,” he said.

To him, one should do what he or she loves and is passionate about and not for money or huge social media following.

“Anything I do, I do it with passion, I don’t think about money when doing something. Money is just secondary, passion always comes first,” he noted.

“Ghanaians, particularly the youth, should remain focused and be passionate about what they do without making money or having huge social media following as the primary aim for doing what they do,” he further urged.

Listen to Dumelo speaking to Captain Smart in audio above: