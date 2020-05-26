The Sekondi-Takoradi Municipal and Tarkwa in the Western region have been identified as new hotspots for the coronavirus pandemic.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, announced this at a press conference in Accra.

He indicated that the region has identified and isolated persons who have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The GHS Director-General said as an immediate measure, they have deployed contract tracers to the Western region to contain the spread.

Dr Aboagye noted that, a team of health professionals will also be in the region to assist them bring the pandemic under control.

Their work, he added, is to look at the progress and put in the necessary interventions so as to reduce the spread in the Western region.