The Foreign Affairs Ministry says it will, in the coming days, continue with an exercise to airlift Ghanaians stranded abroad due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It follows what the ministry says was a successful evacuation of some 230 Ghanaians in Kuwait over the weekend.

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Charles Owiredu, addressing the Covid-19 presser in Accra, said the number of Ghanaians who remain out there have been categorised into various groups to aid the process.

He said the first phase, which was made up of 230 persons from Kuwait,would be followed up – depending on the decision taken by the government.

READ ALSO:

Mr Owirudu noted that there remain categories of people stuck out there – like students, people out there on government business, destitute people among others.

Asked how much the Ghanaian government spent on the exercise, the Deputy Foreign Affairs minister said the Kuwaiti government bore all the costs for air lifting the 230 people from Kuwait.

The only cost Ghana is bearing is the cost of quarantine and feeding.