Actor turned politician, John Dumelo, has responded to critics of his campaign strategy after his recent engagements with residents of the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Critics of what appears to be Mr Dumelo’s campaign strategy say he has gone out of his way to post every single donation he makes in his constituency in a bid to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The recent donation the actor cum politician made was to distribute relief items to the less- privileged in the Ayawaso West constituency on Sunday morning.

Mr Dumelo, like he does always, posted the pictures of his donation on his social media page but one of his fans was not happy about the actor’s conduct.

According to the fan, he wishes the actor will just donate the items and not post them on social media.

I really wish you were not posting every donation and actions here. This is what increases the gravity of depression when yawa comes. Some of these pics will turn into memes. https://t.co/8DVl6RDiwR — Ɔkɔmfo Anɔkye (@lovelyguygh) April 6, 2020

But the actor in reply said: “I am a parliamentary candidate, a cross section ( few) of those who vote in my constituency are on twitter. They need to know what I am doing to help the constituency. Others too want to transfer their vote based on what I’m doing (free scholarships) etc.”

I am a parliamentary Candidate, a cross section( few) of those who vote in my constituency are on twitter. They need to know what I am doing to help the constituency. Others too want to transfer their vote based on what I’m doing( free scholarships) etc. https://t.co/gFxe2haEKp — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) April 6, 2020

Campaign? When I go to the people and share, I don’t ask questions, I just share. If it was for campaign, I would brand even the flour used to bake the bread. As u cut the bread norrr…my face that. https://t.co/mgcpjRvLvv — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) April 6, 2020



