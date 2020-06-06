Ghana and CSKA Sofia winger, Edwin Gyasi, has delivered a powerful message as he joins the Black Lives Matter international campaign.

Protests have been held globally after unarmed black man George Floyd died while being restrained by a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25.

Mr Floyd died after a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The four officers involved have since been charged over the death, which sparked days of protest in the US and Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the world.

This week, Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey joined the campaign.

In an Instagram post, Gyasi, who plays his football in Bulgaria wrote: “I am a Black man… I build… I don’t tear down other Black men!… I have felt the pain of being torn down and I have decided I will be deliberate about building others! If I didn’t tag you, please don’t be offended. I tried to pick people I thought would do this challenge!! All too often, we men find it easier to criticize each other instead of building each other up. With all the negativity going around let’s do something positive!! Upload one picture of yourself… only you. Then tag as many brothers to do the same. Let’s build each other up, instead of tearing ourselves down.”✊🏿

This week, sports stars including Serena Williams, Paul Pogba and Lewis Hamilton have raised their voices over police brutality against black people in America.

Background

Black Lives Matter (BLM) is an international human rights movement, originating from within the African-American community, which campaigns against violence and systemic racism towards black people.

BLM regularly holds protests and speaks out against police brutality and police killings of black people, and broader issues such as racial profiling, and racial inequality in the United States’ criminal justice system.