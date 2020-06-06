Ghanaian international, Edwin Gyasi, featured in CSKA Sofia away victory against Vitosha Bistritsa on Saturday in Bulgaria.

Football in Bulgaria officially returned on Friday, June 5.

Gyasi, 28, was named in the starting line up for the Armymen against Bistritsa at the Bistritsa Stadium.

In the 25th minute, Bradley Maziku was fouled in the penalty area and the referee pointed to the white dot, but the goalkeeper of the host saved Ali Sowe’s spot-kick.

In the second half, CSKA completely dominated the game.

In the 85th minute, Graham Carey assisted Evandro to score the only goal to seal all three points.

Gyasi was replaced by Henrique in the 62nd minute of the game.

The all-important win has sent CSKA Sofia to the 3rd position on the league log with 49 points.

On Wednesday, Gyasi and his teammates will be hosted by Botev Plovdiv at the Botev 1912 Football Complex in the semi-finals of the Bulgarian Cup first league.