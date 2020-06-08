It has emerged that Agnes Dogbe, a 43-year-old woman, who is facing eviction from her home over cancer in her left breast also faced rejections in health facilities.

This was disclosed by a man of God who has been a backbone in her upkeep as the condition keeps worsening each day.

Narrating madam Dogbe’s ordeal on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Monday, he said he got in touch with her about three months ago through her co-tenant.

”Her co-tenant, who provides me with electricity at my preaching post, informed me about Agnes’ predicament and suggested we go in to offer prayers which we did.

“We had to resort to gentian violent, dettol and penicillin to treat the wound while we continuously offered prayers for her but the stench was that bad,” he said.

According to him, the condition became critical and they had to seek medical attention after Crime Check Foundation came to their aid with GH¢1,500.00.

However, another nightmare began for them as they were not given the needed attention upon visits to health facilities.

“We first went to Korle-Bu’s surgical ward but were redirected to the emergency unit where we sat for hours with no doctor or nurse attending to us. I became furious at how we were being ignored and lashed out until a doctor came to us,” he said.

He stressed the incident repeated itself at the Akawe Hospital where they sat for almost four hours only to be told they cannot administer treatment as she wailed in pain.

However, he commended a nurse at Akawe who offered to dress the wound upon their return there another time.