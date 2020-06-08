Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans (SASL) Ghana, has provided for its clients some 5,000 face masks and 5,000 hand sanitizers to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

SASL, a non-banking financial institution which has been providing financial inclusion to micro, small and medium enterprises for the past 26 years, made available the face masks and hand sanitizers to beneficiaries and clients under their Youth Apprenticeship Programme (YAP) and the Economic Empowerment of Women through Rural Financing Programme respectively.

Under the Youth Apprenticeship Programme (YAP), vulnerable youth between the ages of 15-25 years are assisted to learn a trade of their choice over a three-year period.

Some Individuals under the Youth Apprenticeship Programme (YAP)

With Opportunity International Deutschland as partners, Sinapi Aba has helped over 3,000 people benefit from the programme which takes on all the financial burdens, such as training costs, and provides graduating apprentices with start-up capital.

The Economic Empowerment of Women through Rural Financing Programme, which is run in

partnership with Opportunity International – UK and with funding from the UK government, provides vital financial services and training to women farmers in selected regions in Ghana.

Over 2,800 women farmers have benefitted from the programme so far which is helping to transform not only the individual farmers’ lives but also their communities.

Presenting the items, the Chief Programs Officer of Sinapi Aba, Mrs. Joyce Owusu Dabo, reiterated that Sinapi Aba will keep faith with its mission of offering opportunities for enterprise development and income generation for the economically disadvantaged in society at all times.

This donation follows similar donations made to some health institutions and other clients of the company.