The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched what it calls Corruption Tracker Series.

According to the party, the Corruption Tracker Series, seek to expose misappropriation and embezzlement of state funds by officials of the Akufo-Addo government.

Communications Director of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, also said the tracker would give the electorate enough evidence to appreciate that the government has shown little commitment in the fight against corruption.

At a press conference to launch the tracker series, Mr Gyamfi outlined some alleged scandals in the said tracker that will help Ghanaians appreciate how corruption within the Akufo-Addo government is denying them of basic needs.

He said: “As a responsible opposition with the responsibility of keeping government on its toes, the NDC is today embarking on corruption tracker series to track the status of the countless cases of corruption we have witnessed under the Akufo-Addo government in the last three and half years; scandals which have occasioned huge financial losses to the state and robbed Ghanaians of the developments they were promised in the year 2016.”

He dared the President to prove he is incorruptible enough to prosecute the people implicated in the Movinpina-Zup Oil, BOST scandal.

The NDC also christened President Akufo-Addo as a ‘Clearing Agent’ for clearing his appointees accused of corruption.