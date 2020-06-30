The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) that was billed to be hosted in Cameroon.

After a meeting on Tuesday afternoon, the Executive Members made the decision to move the upcoming Afcon to January 2022.

President Ahmed Ahmed confirmed the tournament will be moved to January 2022, while the African Nations Championship will be played in January 2021.

This decision follows UEFA’s decision to move the 2020 European Championship to next year, and CONMEBOL’s decision to delay the 2020 Copa America to 2021 too.

The coronavirus outbreak across the world brought the sport to a complete standstill from March, though June was the month the beautiful game returned in most countries around the globe.

CAF’s executive committee also confirmed that African Nations Championship has been moved to next year, while the CAF Champions League semi-final fixture will now just be one match instead of a two-legged tie, and the same goes for the African Champions League.

Raja Casablanca, Wydad Casablanca, Al Ahly and Zamalek will contest for a place in the final of the continent’s elite club competition in Cameroon in September, while the Confederation Cup will be hosted in Morocco.

Furthermore, the 2020 African Women Cup of Nations has been canceled, with the Women’s Champions League set to launch in 2021.