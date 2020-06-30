Hollard Ghana, in its quest to deepen insurance penetration in the country has partnered retail giant, Melcom Ghana to provide for the latter’s customers insurance packages.

The Insurance group, since the commencement of its operations in the country have aimed at making insurance more accessible to a larger section of the Ghanaian populace and believes its partnership with Melcom will go a long way in achieving that vision.

The partnership will see in-store-Hollard-on-the-go-booths at all retail centres of Melcom, where shoppers can buy insurance, pay premiums, make claims or make inquiries about the various insurance policies offered by Hollard Ghana.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership held at the Melcom Plus store at the North Industrial Area in Accra, Group CEO of Hollard Ghana, Patience Akyianu, said: “Melcom is where Ghana shops so it makes sense to enable shoppers to easily pick up insurance as they do their regular shopping.”

“Our partnership with Melcom speaks to our continued effort to put our customers and Ghanaian public at the forefront of what we do. We trust Melcom is the right partner because they emulate our purpose to enable more people to create and secure a better future,” she added.

Group Chairman of Melcom Ghana, Bhagwan Khubchandani, also speaking at the launch said the retail firm is pleased to include in its services insurance via the partnership with Hollard.