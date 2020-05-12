Life Insurance Company, Hollard Life Assurance, has announced a free COVID-19 insurance cover for its customers.

The complimentary insurance cover, which comes at no additional cost, can be accessed by all existing and new customers on individual and group policies.

Policy holders and their beneficiaries will be given financial support in the event of hospitalisation or death as a result of the novel coronavirus disease.

Speaking on the introduction of the COVID-19 insurance cover via a press release, Group Chief Executive Officer of Hollard Ghana, Patience Akyianu said, the life insurance company seeks to give customers support that goes beyond funeral or personal accident cover.

Details of press release: