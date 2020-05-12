Residents of Santeo (Santor) in the Municipality are ready to defend their property with the last drop of their blood.

The decision comes on the heels of a demolition exercise carried out last Friday by a private developer.

According to the residents, they will not countenance such acts which tend to serve the parochial interest of an individual.

The sight of demolished buildings at various levels of completion and fence walls had never been the wish of these residents including pensioners over the years.

Santeo residents

Having developed their property with sacrifices and toil in life, the affected residents said they were ready for the worst.

Scores of disgruntled residents were clad in red and chanted war songs.

A 65-year-old retiree, Michael Anyazegbe, was in utter shock after decades of hard work.

READ ALSO:

Check out the coronavirus hotspots in Greater Accra region

Auditor General, Domelevo in trouble as High Court finds him guilty of contempt

Ghana records new coronavirus cases; case count now 5,127

“My building is all I had to show for the close to 40 years of hard work. It has been reduced to nothing through the demolition,” he said.

Santeo residents

According to him, there was no prior notice of the demolition making the move quite absurd.

“Days before the demolition I planned with my carpenters to roof the building but this could not materialise,” he revealed.

Mr Anyazegbe is, thus, calling on the appropriate quarters to step in to avoid any bloody clash.

Assemblyman for the area, Samuel Abbrey, is urging the Inspector General of Police to look into this as armed policemen are said to have supervised the exercise.

“If the police fail to protect us, we will do that with our lives,” he said.

Meanwhile, parliamentary candidate for New Patriotic Party in the Kpone-Katamanso constituency, Hopeson Adorye said the timing for the demolition was wrong.

“The country is currently in crisis dealing with COVID–19. How could you just destroy people’s houses? The said court material the claimant is using is questionable,” he said.