The Kasoa branch of Stripes Manufacturing and Trading Company, producers of darling lemon drinks, has been consumed by fire that broke Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Eyewitnesses accounts suggest the fire started around 10:00 pm on Monday May 11, 2020 and raged on till the early morning of Tuesday.

Even though men from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were at the scene to fight the spread of the fire, their efforts amounted to nothing as they could not help to salvage any property.

Residents have attributed the GNFS men’s failure to effectively fight the fire to their late response and arrival to the scene of the outbreak.

ALSO READ:

The quick spread of the fire, which eyewitnesses say started from the company’s warehouse, has been attributed to the presence of alcohol, a major product used by the company’s manufacturing activities.

Eyewitnesses also accused the GNFS of arriving at the scene with only one fire tender which they said ran out of fire even before it could make any significant impact.

No casualties recorded and the cause of fire is still unknown but company sources estimate the cost of the fire to be in the millions of Ghana Cedis.

Watch the fire in the featured video above.