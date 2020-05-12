The Management of AngloGold Ashanti Ghana Limited has cautioned the general public against the activities of scammers in the Covid-19 era.

A statement by the company, which was signed by its Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs, Juliet Manteaw- Kutin, said that it has observed an increase in the activities of fraudsters unrelated to the Company, who have been posting online job vacancies.

Below is the full statement:

AngloGold Ashanti Ghana Limited Cautions the General Public on Recruitment Scams during this COVID-19 Period.

AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited (the “Company”) wishes to caution the general public that it has observed an increase in the activities of fraudsters unrelated to the Company, who have been posting online job vacancies in the name of the Company and its subsidiary, AngloGold Ashanti (Iduapriem) Limited.

These scammers write to unsuspecting job seekers on a fraudulently designed AngloGold Ashanti letterhead using the names of persons related to the Company and demanding payment of money to secure a fictitious offer of employment.

The Company reiterates that the job vacancies advertised are false and those involved have not been contracted to recruit on behalf of the Company.

AngloGold Ashanti will never request payment of fees to secure employment.

The general public is advised that all legal job vacancies in the company and its subsidiaries are advertised on the Careers Page of the Company’s official website, www.anglogoldashanti.com/company/careers and through print media outlets.

To avoid falling victim to such unscrupulous schemes, kindly verify the authenticity of job vacancies advertised by contacting telephone number +233302743400-1.

Members of the general public who have fallen victim to this scam should report to the nearest police station. The Company is working with the appropriate authorities to bring the perpetrators to book.

Media Contact

Juliet Manteaw- Kutin

Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs