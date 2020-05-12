Female musician, Sister Afia, has dared colleague rapper Freda Rhymz to master the courage and insult her anytime they meet in person.

The daring follows two diss songs directed at her by the young rapper Rhymz, who has since registered her dislike for her after she claimed to be the ‘Queen of Rap’ in Ghana.

Singer Afia released her ‘WMT’ song to prove her rap prowess but in no time, Eno Barony countered her with her ‘Rap Goddess’ track.

The scuffle continued until out of nowhere, rapper Rhymz came into the picture by releasing her ‘KMT’ song to jab musician Afia.

It didn’t end there as she had equally jabbed the ‘Jeje’ hitmaker in another song dubbed ‘Point of Correction’ with serious allegations.

Now, rapper Afia wants the friction to go beyond the virtual world. This can be deduced from a conversation between them on social media:

Sista Afia: I hope all these insults when u see me u will get that confidence to say it to my face.

Freda Rhymz: Oh please , you can’t do sh*t #aberewa (Old Lady).

Sista Afia: Okay cool. The thing sef u weren’t part, noor u involve urself by force. We have a lot to talk about when we meet [Smiling face with smiling eyes emoji].

