A tricycle truck rider is feared dead after allegedly being thrown out of a two-storey building by persons suspected to be commercial sex workers at Asafo Larry Terminal.

The man, who is yet to be identified, is alleged to have refused to pay the sex workers after patronising their services, hence, the punishment leading to his death.

The Anidado Hotel and Restaurant where the incident happened has since been locked up after police picked up suspects.

A friend of the deceased, who witnessed the incident told Nhyira FM’s Nana Awuku, that though his 35-year-old brother was dealing with just one of the sex workers, the rest believed “if you offend one person, you offend all sex workers”, hence their decision to punish him by throwing him out of the building.

He said the sex workers, after the act, escaped but two, who were believed to have pushed the man, have been arrested and are currently at the Asokwa Police station.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent to the morgue pending investigations.

