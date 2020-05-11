Supreme Court nominee, who has been approved by Parliament, Justice Clement Honyenugah, has apologised for endorsing President Nana Akufo-Addo’s second term bid.

Justice Honyenugah in February 2020, while addressing the chiefs and people of the Afadjato South District at a durbar, commended President Akufo-Addo for his good works which he believed warranted him a second term.

This comment attracted the displeasure of the Minority Members of Parliament on the Appointments Committee who accused him of violating the constitutional provision that barred chiefs from engaging in partisan politics at his vetting on Monday.

He insisted his endorsement was not a personal one, as he only read the speech on behalf of the chiefs and people of the traditional area which the Minority was not pleased with and sought to ask more questions.

However, the issue was overruled by the Chairman of the Committee, Joe Osei-Owusu who called for the discontinuation of further questions.

“In reading that statement, we didn’t intend to endorse the president, our understanding was that we were wishing him well.

“This is what has been happening in this country for a very long time. On my part, if out of political dissatisfaction some people are unhappy with whatever I am supposed to have said, then I am sorry,” he pleaded.