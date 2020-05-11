Nominated Supreme Court Judge, Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga, has commented on ‘political cases’ in the country.

Appearing before the vetting committee of parliament on Monday, Justice Honyenuga was quizzed about ‘political cases’ brought before the Supreme Court and how the Supreme Court dealt with such cases.

But, responding to the question, Justice Honyenuga, said the Supreme Court handles ‘constitutional cases’ and not ‘political cases.’

Mr chairman I don’t know what to say, no cases attain political status at the Supreme Court, what we have is constitutional cases which are dealt with at the Supreme Court, I’m yet to come across a political case, some people may look at it from that perspective because it may involve certain political elements, but we look at such cases as constitutional cases, he said.

Justice Honyenuga, an Appeals Court Judge, is among three persons nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo to be considered for appointment to the Supreme Court.

Justice Honyenuga, doubles as the Paramount Chief of Nyagbo Traditional Area with the stool name Torgbui Ashui Nyagasi V.