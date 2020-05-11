President’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga, wants amnesty granted to prisoners charged with minor offences.

According to him, congestion in the various prisons is quite worrying and needs to be dealt with immediately by the government.

It’s a very difficult situation and unfortunate that we are not building new prisons, if we had been doing so then congestion in our prisons wouldn’t have been a problem, he said.

Making the plea during his vetting by the vetting committee of parliament on Monday, Justice Honyenuga said congestion in the nation’s prisons can aid the spread of the virus among inmates.

If the virus gets to the prisons, it could wipe out almost all the prisoners, the state authorities could grant amnesty for minor offenders to be released to allow space for the remaining prisoners who have committed more serious crimes. Those who have committed misdemeanors should be pardoned, he said.