A philanthropist, Mr Manoj Sewani, has donated 150 rolls of hand tissue and 200 bottles of 50 milliliter alcohol-based hand sanitiser to the Ghana Immigration Services (GIS) to help fight the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Presenting the items at the GIS National Headquarters in Accra, Mr Sewani, who is referred to as ‘Kwame’ and the Director of Anu Fashion Ghana Company, said the gesture was to support the Service’s fight against the virus.

“Immigration Service is working hard to protect the country’s borders from illegal entry of persons who may be infected with the virus, and so, they need all the support and motivation in the world to continue with the good work,” he noted.

The Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration in charge of Finance and Administration, Mrs Judith Dzokoto-Lomoh, who received the items on behalf of the Service, expressed gratitude to Mr Sewani for the support.

She assured him that the items would be sent to personnel at the forefront combating the virus, adding: “your corporate citizenship will be remembered, especially when you want to be identified with us as a Ghanaian.”