Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak, have finally confirmed the signing of former Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh.

The lanky forward has been with the club before the start of the 2019/20 season.

However, the Phobians announced the acquisition of the striker on Monday.

The tough-talking striker signed a three-year deal following the completion of his mandatory medical examination.

“Accra Hearts of Oak is happy to announce the signing of striker, Abednego Tetteh. The goal poacher has signed a three-year contract with the club,’’ a club statement read.

📸 | @HeartsOfOakGH is happy to announce the signing of striker, Abednego Tetteh. The goal poacher has signed a three-year contract with the club. #WelcomeAbednego

🔴💛🔵#AHOSC pic.twitter.com/5UdkhynMsT — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) May 11, 2020

“He started training with Hearts of Oak ahead of the start of the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League but could not complete the move due to the issues of international transfer certificate.

“He will join his new teammates when the Ghanaian top-flight league resumes after the coronavirus break,” the statement noted.