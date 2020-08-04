Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hollard Ghana, Patience Akyianu, has been named the ‘Outstanding Group CEO of the Year, 2019.’

This was at the 10th edition of the Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive Awards which took place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

The event, held under the theme, ‘Celebrating 10 Years of Entrepreneurial Excellence and Business Development in Ghana,’ sought to publicly honour outstanding corporate executives across a wide range of sectors in Ghana.

The CEO is an experienced and well-rounded business leader with a strong commercial acumen with over 27 years of experience in Banking, Finance, and Insurance.

This award is a testament of her exceptional and versatile leadership having supervised Hollard Ghana’s double-digit revenue growth, a feat she achieved since assuming office as Group CEO in October 2018.

ALSO READ:

She is celebrated for her passion to increase financial inclusion through business and social initiatives that are positively impacting the lives of Ghanaians and in turn, translating into significant milestones and business growth for Hollard in Ghana.

Receiving the award at a brief and socially-distanced presentation ceremony at Capital Place, Hollard Ghana’s Head Office in Accra, the Group CEO of Hollard Ghana said:

“I am elated and humbled by this recognition. I give thanks to the Almighty God for his omnipresent grace and to my able Team Hollard, our business partners, and beloved customers for their immense support.

“I am proud to affirm that this award reflects Hollard’s purpose to be exceptional and to enable more people to create and secure a better future. We shall continue to provide innovative products and unrivaled customer experience to Ghanaians,” she further added.

About Hollard Ghana

The country’s favourite insurance group Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance, combines its deep local knowledge of the market with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand.

With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but Headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customised to the unique risks Ghanaians face.

Hollard was previously Metropolitan Insurance which operated in Ghana for over 25 years and offers various life and general insurance products including funeral, personal accident, motor, business and home.