Insurance group, Hollard Ghana, in support of the fight against the spread of COVID-19 has

donated hundreds of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to several institutions in the Northern Region.

The donation forms part of the Insurance group’s nationwide Covid-19 support and awareness campaign.

Institutions that benefitted from the donation include: Kamina Barracks Hospital, Northern Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (NEDCo), Regional office of the Ghana Education Service, staff and management of the Tamale Airport, and the Tamale-Bolgatanga Transport Union.

Every frontline health worker must be kept safe particularly in a pandemic such as COVID. This donation aligns to our purpose to treat everyone with care and dignity and is a part of our company’s comprehensive initiative to safeguard essential service providers while creating awareness about the viral disease, said Mr Sulley Mohammed Ali, branch manager for Regional Markets, Hollard Insurance Ghana during the presentation of the PPEs.

Hollard Life Assurance mid-last month, announced a free COVID-19 cover for all its existing and new customers on individual and group policies.

Hollard Ghana combines its deep local knowledge of the market with the world-class expertise

of an international insurance brand and delivers innovative insurance solutions customized to

the unique risks Ghanaians face.