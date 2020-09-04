Hollard Ghana, a subsidiary of the Hollard Insurance Group, has won multiple awards at the recently held 2020 edition of the Ghana Insurance Awards at the plush Kempinski Hotel.

The Insurance company on the night of the event scooped three awards being the ‘Commercial Line Insurer of the Year’ award, ‘Best Growing Company of the year in the Non-Life Insurance Category’ and the ‘Marketing Campaign of the Year’ award for its groundbreaking ‘Hollard ChatInsure’ and Chatbot, Araba Hollard – the first virtual insurer.

Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hollard Ghana, Patience Akyianu, was also recognised and awarded the Woman of Excellence for the Year 2020.

Commenting on the awards won by Hollard Ghana, Group CEO, Patience Akyianu, noted that the awards give credence to the company’s purpose and clearly demonstrates the progress being made by the group in Ghana.

“We are honored by these wins and believe they are testaments of our purpose to enable more people create and secure a better future through accessible and reliable insurance.

“We’ve been relentless in our efforts to increase insurance penetration and we’re glad to

be rewarded. We will continue to champion excellence in the insurance industry while putting

our customers first in our innovations,” said Daniel Boi Addo, Managing Director for Hollard Insurance.

Hollard Ghana, with its subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance, combines its deep local knowledge of the market with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand.

With its feet firmly planted in Ghana, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customised to the unique risks Ghanaians face.

Hollard offers various life and general insurance products including funeral, personal accident,

motor, business, home, and more.

Hollard was previously Metropolitan Insurance which operated in Ghana for over 25 years.