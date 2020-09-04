Ebo Appiah says they have accepted the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling in good faith though they are not pleased with the final verdict.

CAS on September 1 dismissed Osei Palmer’s case against the Ghana Football Association [GFA].

The Tema Youth FC president resorted to the global tribunal following his disqualification from the 2019 GFA presidential elections by the Vetting Committee of the Normalisation Committee.

But Mr Appiah, who is the spokesperson for the former Executive Committee and former Black Stars management committee chairman, Mr Palmer, said though they have questions to ask on the final verdict they have accepted the ruling in good faith in the interest of Ghana football.

“I must say we are pleased the battle has come to an end though we are not happy with the final verdict by CAS,” he told Asempa FM.

“We have received calls from other camps congratulating us but we did that in the interest of Ghana football.

“Palmer has developed a lot of stars for the country such as Thomas Partey, Mathew Amoah, Michael Essien, Attamah Larweh, Joseph Paintsil, Don Bortey and others so if all he can do is to produce world stars for the country that’s fine.

“Is that not fulfilling enough for him having produced all these great players? If all he can do is to groom boys to impact their lives so be it and it even makes him happier than anything else.

“No one can take his club from him so he continues to build Tema Youth to the global brand,” he added.

Mr Palmer was disqualified on two grounds. His failure to pay the 10% mandatory fee to the GFA for the transfer of his player, Joseph Painstil to Belgian side KRC Genk.

And failing to prove he apologised to Ethics Committee over his comments on public radio that, Ghana failed to qualify for World Cup 2018 due to government’s decision to withdraw indemnity or unclassified payments from FA budget.

Mr Palmer deemed the decision “unfair”, hence dragged the Association to the global sports tribunal.

Among the reliefs Mr Palmer sought from CAS was a declaration of the October 2019 presidential election as null and void. He wanted a fresh election to be organised by the GFA.

The verdict by CAS means the status quo remains the same with President Kurt Okraku leading the Association until 2023.