Aburi Girls Senior High School (ABUGISS) has withdrawn from this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), organisers of the content have announced.

In a post on its Twitter page, the organisers said the school updated them on the decision a few hours to the launch of the programme on Tuesday, September 1.

This, according to them, means St. Rose’s Senior High School (SHS), which was the highest performing girls’ runner-up from the Eastern Regional Qualifiers, will be taking their place.

Although a reason was not given for the development, social media users who replied the tweet expressed mixed reactions.

The 2020 edition of the NSMQ was launched on Tuesday in Accra after it was postponed in June due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic

The national event, scheduled to commence on September 8, 2020, will see various SHS compete for a cash price and the much-respected bragging right.

Speaking in an earlier interview with JoyNews, the Managing Director of Primetime Limited, the organisers of the event, said contrary to previous practices, the event will see its preliminary rounds being held in respective regions, instead of Accra.

She also revealed that there will be no studio audiences throughout the programme.