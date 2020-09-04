General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has bemoaned the delay of the National Democratic Congres (NDC) in launching its 2020 manifesto.

Following the launch of the NPP manifesto on August 22, 2020, the NDC scheduled its manifesto launch for August 31 but rescheduled to Septemeber 7.

However, Mr Boadu suspects the delay is a deliberate attempt by the opposition to steal ideas from their powerful manifesto.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Boadu stressed history was just about to repeat itself.

“They copied our manifesto in 2012 and that is the same thing they want to do this year because their reason for the delay is funny. The deep thinking in our manifesto had to force them to reschedule,” he said.

To Mr Boadu, stakeholders’ engagements are key in the drafting and presentation of manifestos, hence cannot fathom the NDC’s delay.

“How can they tell us they are going to consult their Council of Elders? Were they infected with COVID or outside the country and had to wait for the reopening of borders?” he quizzed.