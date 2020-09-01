Former Minister of Roads and Highways, Inusah Fuseini, has added his voice to the delay in the launch of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) manifesto launch.

Following the launch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto on August 22, 2020, the NDC scheduled its manifesto for August 31 but rescheduled to Septemeber 7 with no concrete reason.

However, Mr Fuseini, who is the current Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, speaking in an interview, said the incumbent government copied their manifesto.

He pointed out the manifesto was ready months ago.

“Our manifesto was ready in July, we did not want to launch our manifesto because we believed that NPP copied our manifesto,” he said.

However, he expressed optimism the party will win the 2020 elections at all costs, predicting 16 out of the 18 seats in the Northern region would be reclaimed.