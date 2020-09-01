Rapper Eno Barony says she was rooting for colleague rapper Strongman to win the Best Rapper of the Year at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and not the ‘Grind Day’ hitmaker Kwesi Arthur.

According to her, though a lot of people have mixed feelings towards Kwesi Arthur’s feat, there is no need to hate him.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, monitored by Adomonline.com, Eno Barony congratulated Kwesi Arthur for standing tall in a hot category of champion rappers.

MORE:

When Andy asked how she felt after Kwesi Arthur’s name was mentioned as the winner, she only said: Congratulations to him.

The female rapper said though the plaque wasn’t given to her, she believes her rap prowess is second to none in the music industry.

But the queen of rap in Ghana now is a female though. It’s a system so he was nominated and won. He has it in his house and there is nothing I would say for him to bring it to me.

I was tipping Strongman to win, she said.