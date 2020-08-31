Entertainment critic, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, says rapper Kwesi Arthur didn’t deserve to be crowned Best Rapper of the Year at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2020.

According to him, though the Tema based rapper is talented, his works under the VGMA’s 2020 calendar doesn’t tally with the award.

Kwesi Arthur emerged winner in a tough category which included E.L, Strongman, Medikal, Sarkodie, Teephlow and Eno Barony.

I am disappointed in the selection. I am not saying Kwesi Arthur doesn’t deserve to win. Eno has overworked… why are we discouraging? he quizzed on Daybreak Hitz show on Monday.

Lets go into the song and look at the brand as the rapper. Its about time they review the category definition. A rapper should be someone who goes toe to toe. Take your time and listen to Eno. I feel that award schemes should stop this, Mr Logic fumed.

I am not speaking as a PR but it hurts. The whole street of Accra was expecting a win for Eno and I don’t know why they will deny her good songs. Kwesi Arthur for sometime now, let me now sound fair, he hasn’t been a rap advocate. He is a good rapper but he hasn’t been rapping for sometime now.

I know about Grind Day, he hasn’t been active in the rap area for sometime now. I was thinking VGMA will give Eno what she is due. I have learnt to control my hope about VGMA expectations, he added.