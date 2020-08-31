The Circuit Court in Accra has sentenced a 44-year-old man, Joseph Mensah Amartey, to a six-month jail term after chopping off the ear of one Japhet Tetteh Josiah over his girlfriend.

The accused person, who was arraigned and charged with the offence of causing harm, pleaded guilty for the offence and was convicted on his own plea.

In his plea for mitigation with the court, the accused person said “I know very well that I have committed the offence” and prayed for forgiveness.

The court, presided over by Her Honour Mrs Pricilla Dapaah Mireku, in handing down her sentence, said the accused person is a first-time offender and also did not waste the time of the court.

The court said, the accused is sentenced to six months in prison, and in addition to the jail term, said the accused is also to pay a compensation of GHc2,000 to the complainant.

Brief facts

Chief Inspector John Gohoho told the court that the complainant is Japhet Teeteh Josiah an IT Engineer while the accused person, Joseph Mensah Amartey, 44, is unemployed.

According to him, the complainant and accused person reside at Teshie and on August 13, 2020 at about 9:30pm, while complainant and his girlfriend Emelia Laryea, who is a witness in this case, were on their way home, the accused person emerged and followed them about 500m.

Chief Inspector Gohoho said accused person held the witness’ hand to follow him home and ignored the complainant, but the witness turned the accused person’s request down.

He told the court that a misunderstanding ensued between complainant and accused person and in the process the accused person chopped off part of the ear.

The complainant, he said, reported the matter to the police and the complainant was issued with a medical form to attend hospital and later led police to arrest the accused person from his hideout.