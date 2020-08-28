Kwadwo ‘Lil Win’ Nkansah has released the much-anticipated music video for his hit single ‘Kpoo’, featuring Kalybos.

The video, which also features Bismark The Joke, is a thrilling jam that keeps the feet of music lovers tapping nonstop.

This is the second collaboration between Lil Win and Kalybos after their first single ‘Eye Wo Dia’ which made waves back in 2018.

The music video, directed by Onab, tells a story about the daily struggles of these three comic acts.

Produced by 925 Music the single demonstrates the versality of the three comic acts as they entertain fans through music.