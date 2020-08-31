As the Kotoka International Airport reopens to international traffic on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, travellers will bear the cost of coronavirus testing.

Each traveller, according to the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa, will pay $150 per test.

Mr Kwakwa disclosed this at a briefing on Monday ahead of the reopening.

He noted airlines must ensure the compulsory wearing of face masks by travellers, adding fresh ones will be provided upon arrival at the facility.

Meanwhile, Deputy Health Minister, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, noted that test results of travellers will be ready within 12 to 30 minutes after samples are taken.

He also justified the $150 to be paid for testing, adding it was reasonable compared to global prices.

ALSO READ:

“As a Ministry and a government who are stakeholders in the management of COVID-19, we were very much interested in the cost of the test. We wanted to make sure that the cost of the test will not put an unnecessary burden on the passenger; so we quickly looked at what is being charged across the globe,” he said.

He added: “When you go to a place like Zimbabwe you will pay about $210 for the test. In China, you will pay about $150 for the test. In Togo and Benin, you will pay about 150 euros and in Nigeria, it is 130 dollars but you will have to go to a hotel and lodge till the results are ready.

“With the turn around time and accuracy of the test assured, we had to decide whether the $150 was enough to cover all the expenses. We finally agreed to peg it at that for now.”