The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has postponed its manifesto launch scheduled for August 31, 2020.

This was disclosed to adomonline.com by the Deputy General Secretary of the party, Peter Otukonor.

According to him, the party’s new date for its manifesto launch is September 7, 2020.

READ ALSO:

Mr Otukonor declined to give detailed reasons for the postponement of the manifesto launch to the new date.

Already, the NDC has stated that its yet-to-be-outdoored manifesto will be superior to the one released by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the NDC’s manifesto will be driven by the real needs and aspirations of Ghanaians.

One can therefore immediately see the wisdom of the NDC leadership when they chose to embark on a people’s manifesto which our opponents ridiculed. Clearly, you cannot get it wrong when you go to the people and engage them directly on what constitutes their needs, hopes and aspirations. Certainly, the NDC is better positioned to present a far superior manifesto on Monday. A manifesto from the people and for the people as it ought to be, he said in a Facebook post.